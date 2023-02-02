Your Photos
Children’s author David LaRochelle to visit the Blue Earth County Library
By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) will welcome award-winning children’s author David LaRochelle to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m.

David LaRochelle has been creating books for young people for over thirty years. His many picture book titles include The Best Pet of AllHow Martha Saved Her Parents from Green BeansSee the Cat: Three Stories about a Dog, and Moo! He is the recipient of the Theodor Seuss Geisel Award, the Sid Fleischman Humor Award, multiple children’s choice awards, and a four-time winner of the Minnesota Book Award. A former elementary school teacher, David still visits many classrooms around the Midwest (and world!) each year, talking with students about books, writing, and illustrating. When he is not creating new books, he loves to read, play board games, and carve unique jack-o’-lanterns, which you can view at his website, davidlarochelle.com

This event is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant provided by the Traverse des Sioux Library Cooperative, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund. This event is free and open to all ages.

