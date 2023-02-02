Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to raise funds for MY Place expansion project

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout the month of February, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be helping My Place to raise money for its expansion project.

Proceeds from the Museum’s DipJar ($10 per dip) will go to My Place. Visitors to the CMSM can make their donation via the DipJar at the welcome desk.

Museum CEO Louise Dickmeyer said the connection between the Children’s Museum and MY Place is about helping the younger generation in our community continue to learn and grow.

“Like the Museum, MY Place offers a safe place for kids to learn and grow by providing life-enhancing programs and more. We are proud to help them raise money for their expansion project, which we know will benefit the community through growth and opportunity,” Dickmeyer said.

The donations will be accepted throughout the month of February.

About MY Place:

“MY Place” Mankato Youth Place, opened in October 2018 as Boys & Girls Club of Mankato to be:

1) A Safe Place for kids to learn and grow

2) Staffed with caring, adult professionals who develop ongoing relationships with members

3) Life-enhancing programs and character development experiences

4) Hope and opportunity In the fall of 2019, they began a transition to MY Place.

The name is a reflection of community and youth engagement and ownership of the space. Mankato Youth Place is committed to providing a nurturing environment that empowers youth to build the confidence, knowledge and skills needed to reach their full potential. MY Place provides youth with programs to support success in school, a healthy lifestyle and character and leadership skills to prepare them to become contributing community members.

Their mission is to empower all young people to reach their full potential will continue.

