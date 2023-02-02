Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Former NHL goalie Clint Malarchuk’s incredible story

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There aren’t many jobs in the world of sports as intimidating, exhilarating, and stressful as that of an NHL goaltender.

Now imagine doing that job while suffering from high anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and depression. Add in having your career nearly cut short when a skate blade severed your jugular vein.

Although it may sound like a movie script, it’s real life. Clint Malarchuk played 12 years in the NHL, went on to coach with four NHL teams. Today, he is a mental health advocate, and a national bestselling author.

In 2022, Clint was inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame.

You can learn more about Clint, his message, and his incredible journey on his website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

A simple DIY art project to try at home, string art
String art with Mankato Craft Company
Suniva Sol steps us through the salsa
It’s smooth and stylish, it’s the salsa!
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming...
My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum
The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100...
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center