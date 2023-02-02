Former NHL goalie Clint Malarchuk’s incredible story

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - There aren’t many jobs in the world of sports as intimidating, exhilarating, and stressful as that of an NHL goaltender.

Now imagine doing that job while suffering from high anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and depression. Add in having your career nearly cut short when a skate blade severed your jugular vein.

Although it may sound like a movie script, it’s real life. Clint Malarchuk played 12 years in the NHL, went on to coach with four NHL teams. Today, he is a mental health advocate, and a national bestselling author.

In 2022, Clint was inducted into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame.

