Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

It’s smooth and stylish, it’s the salsa!

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s also known as a good mood exercise.

Suniva Sol, an instructor from World Fusion Dance, joined us to share some salsa steps.

When you’re Salsa dancing, you’re fully engaged in the moment, so it’s truly a mind-body exercise. You’re mentally alert and on your toes all the time and this keeps you in a good mood!

Salsa dancing gives you get the cardio that your heart needs, it improves circulation and increases respiration. It strengthens a variety of muscles and bones and keeps your joints flexible. And all this combined is what gives you the dancer’s glow! With Salsa dancing, you can have fun and not worry about aging since salsa dancing is said to reverse the aging process.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

A simple DIY art project to try at home, string art
String art with Mankato Craft Company
From NHL goalie to mental health advocate, Clint Malarchuk's incredible journey
Former NHL goalie Clint Malarchuk’s incredible story
The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming...
My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum
The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100...
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center