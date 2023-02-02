It’s smooth and stylish, it’s the salsa!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s also known as a good mood exercise.

Suniva Sol, an instructor from World Fusion Dance, joined us to share some salsa steps.

When you’re Salsa dancing, you’re fully engaged in the moment, so it’s truly a mind-body exercise. You’re mentally alert and on your toes all the time and this keeps you in a good mood!

Salsa dancing gives you get the cardio that your heart needs, it improves circulation and increases respiration. It strengthens a variety of muscles and bones and keeps your joints flexible. And all this combined is what gives you the dancer’s glow! With Salsa dancing, you can have fun and not worry about aging since salsa dancing is said to reverse the aging process.

