MSU football welcomes new recruiting class

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s National Signing Day, and we finally have our first look at the future of the Minnesota State football team which adds 28 to the program.

Some highlights from this year’s class include 11 Minnesota recruits. A couple of area standouts headline the group after Chatfield star Sam Backer and Blue Earth Area’s standout Ashton Lloyd chose the purple and gold for their collegiate careers.

“They’ve had a lot of good football over the years. Their tight ends always come out well. I think they can take my game to the next level and unlock potential within me,” said Lloyd.

Don’t look now, but spring football is right around the corner. The annual spring game is coming up on April 22nd.

