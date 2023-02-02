Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming expansion project.
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming expansion project.

The children’s museum will be raising money throughout the month of February. The money will come from the museum’s Dip Jar which visitors can donate $10 to at the welcome desk.

The museum’s CEO, Louise Dickmeyer, says the connection between the Museum and My Place is about helping the younger generation in the community continue to learn and grow.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100...
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
Arctic air returns today before we have a pleasant warm up by the weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-2-2023 - clipped version
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum