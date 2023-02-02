My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming expansion project.

The children’s museum will be raising money throughout the month of February. The money will come from the museum’s Dip Jar which visitors can donate $10 to at the welcome desk.

The museum’s CEO, Louise Dickmeyer, says the connection between the Museum and My Place is about helping the younger generation in the community continue to learn and grow.

