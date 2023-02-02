Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - When you watch the Mankato West girls basketball team play, guard Teresa Kiewiet is the player that stands out. The senior is averaging 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and 1.5 steals per game. Head coach Julia Battern does not take having a player like her for granted.

“She does it all,” says Battern. “She’s an outstanding offensive player, obviously with her scoring her 1000th point recently is evidence of that. She can score around the rim, with her back to the basket. She’s got maybe the best pullup jumper in the conference. She’s shooting really well from behind the three point line. But then she’s also our best defender. She’s been hitting the boards hard, is a great court leader for us and keeps the girls composed. She keeps everyone on the same page.”

As a leader of the team, Kiewiet has benefited from the players before her.

“I guess I learned to be a leader from the leaders before me,” Kiewiet said. “We’ve had some great seniors that have graduated in the past years, so they’ve definitely helped set the tone. And then, being a leader for this team is great. We have so many great underclassmen and and even upperclassmen that are on this team that makes it easy to lead. Like they’re really eager to win. They want to win just as bad as me. And it’s great to be a senior on this team.”

Her offensive bag is loaded. She perfects her moves through years of practice.

“I’ve been working on moves like that since I was in middle school,” said Kiewiet. “You practice them all the time so you can use them in games. I’ve learned a lot here at West but I’ve learned a lot through my club coaches and even my dad. My dad always works with me on different moves and stuff. But yeah the Dirk move I’ve learned a couple of years ago.”

Kiewiet’s play on the court has earned her the opportunity to play at NCAA Division 1 Lafayette College next year. One of her accomplishments she will remember from this year is scoring her 1000th point.

“It was really great just to be able hug my teammates after I made the free throw and then look up in the stands and see everybody who supported me throughout the years,” Kiewiet said. “It was great to celebrate with my team.”

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.