Public tours at Lincoln Community Center

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln.

The Historical Society and MAPS will be offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center.

The free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month, from February to May.

The tours will go from 2-4 p.m.

The public can join the tour by meeting at the visitor information desk on the first floor at the 110 Fulton Street entrance.

The next tour is on Feb. 8.

Additionally, history buffs can also check out the “Celebrating 100 years of Lincoln School” exhibit currently on display at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

