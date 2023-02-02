Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Public tours at Lincoln Community Center

The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln.
By Michael McShane
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln.

The Historical Society and MAPS will be offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center.

The free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month, from February to May.

The tours will go from 2-4 p.m.

The public can join the tour by meeting at the visitor information desk on the first floor at the 110 Fulton Street entrance.

The next tour is on Feb. 8.

Additionally, history buffs can also check out the “Celebrating 100 years of Lincoln School” exhibit currently on display at the Blue Earth County Historical Society.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming...
My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum
Arctic air returns today before we have a pleasant warm up by the weekend.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 2-2-2023 - clipped version
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center