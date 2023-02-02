Sacred Heart home destroyed by fire

SACRED HEART, Minn. (KEYC) - On Monday, January 30th, 2023, at 3:42 PM, the Sacred Heart Fire Department was dispatched to a report of smoke coming from an attic on the 84000 block of County Road 10, which is about 4 miles northwest of Sacred Heart, MN in Wang Township.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed flames coming through the roof of a two-story house. Firefighters determined that the occupants of the home had been able to safely exit and nobody was left inside.

Due to the amount of snow in the farm yard, fire crews were initially able to bring only a limited amount of equipment on the yard and needed to resort to an exterior attack on the fire.

Fire officials had to enlist the help of neighboring farmers to move snow in the driveway and yard to facilitate getting more fire trucks and water tankers on the yard. Additionally, sub-zero temperatures were a hindrance to firefighting efforts.

Ultimately, the home was a total loss. Fire officials estimate that between 30,000 and 40,000 gallons of water were needed to extinguish the fire. No firefighters were injured fighting the fire. However, because of the extremely cold temperatures, some firefighting equipment was damaged.

The Sacred Heart Fire Department was assisted by the Granite Falls Fire Department, Maynard Fire Department, Sacred Heart MRU, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“This was a true demonstration of teamwork in very undesirable conditions,” said Fire Chief Jeff Agre. “The cold temperatures made things miserable, but firefighters from three different fire departments, EMS and law enforcement all worked together to battle this fire.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

