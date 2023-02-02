Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Nick Beck
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Smith has two goals. Saving dolphins, and helping the homeless.

“I make mats for homeless people to give to,” explained Smith, “I take bags out of the ocean and landfill because I don’t want the dolphins to get killed.”

Travis has a special place in his heart for dolphins, and saving the ocean. He once got to swim with them.

“There is two other people that got to do the same thing I did,” said Smith.

Since discovering he can achieve his goal by making mats out of plastic grocery bags, he has never looked back.

“He takes the bags out of the bag and he separates them all. So if they’re from if they’re from Target, Target has a pile, Super Fare is a pile,” explained Travis’ mother, Marge, “Everybody has a pile and then I take them flatten them. Cut them into strips tie them into strips and he weaves... Forever.”

Over forty-five thousand plastic bags have been saved from landfills, from streams, and from the ocean by his pursuit alone. It takes nearly 900 grocery bags for one mat, and he’s made 51 since he began.

“It is absolutely mind-boggling, and what the whole family everybody we know was so proud of him, and we’ve lived in St. James our whole life. So people know Travis from when he was two years old, so everybody knows him. They’ve seen him grow up, you know, and it is amazing how people feel about this,” explained Marge.

“If people [would] do the same thing that I’m doing now, and make mats for homeless people and keep all these bags out of the ocean and seas, and our earth would be a whole better earth to live on,” said Smith.

The mats are donated to Catholic Charities in St. Paul for them to distribute to people in need.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies
At 7 p.m., police responded to a driving complaint made against a vehicle operated by...
Vehicle pursuit leads to arrest in Mankato

Latest News

The DNR says that a drop in oxygen in certain lakes would result in the deaths of fish and...
Lake aquatic ecosystems likely aren’t getting enough oxygen
Teresa Kiewiet earns Prep Athlete of the Week honors.
Prep Athlete: Kiewiet leading the Scarlets as regular season winds down
New Ulm group comes together in New Ulm to rally for change against what they call "a broken...
While mourners gather for Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis today, people gathered in New Ulm for a protest
Children’s Museum to Raise Funds for MY Place Expansion Project
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to raise funds for MY Place expansion project