String art with Mankato Craft Company

Kato Living M-F VOD Record
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With a few simple tools, you can create an intertwined, decorative piece of art.

String art will require nails, a hammer, string, paint, glue, and a couple small boards.

Stain or paint the board you’re using, glue down a piece of decorative paper with your choice of a print, add your choice of art design (in this case, a heart), attach wire nails around the design, peel up your cutout design (heart shape), attach your string with a knot to the nail of your choice, and let your creative side choose where you weave the string around the nails. Finish your art by tying a knot to complete the string it, and you’re done!

