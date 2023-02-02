Your Photos
West’s Neils signs NLI to Minnesota-Duluth

Ty Neils signs NIL to play for Minnesota-Duluth.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West Scarlets linebacker Ty Neils signed his national letter of intent to play for Minnesota Duluth next season.

He was joined by teammates, family and friends in his signing. While he is ready to suit up for the Bulldogs, he is thankful for his family.

“It means the world to me to have all of this support,” said Neils. “All of my friends and family, they’ve been here for me through thick and thin. They pushed me to become great and pushed me to be able to go to the next level and it just means the world to me.”

Neils finishes his football career with a state title and defensive player of the year honors from Mankato West and Big Southeast Red District. He also played in the Minnesota High School All-Star game.

