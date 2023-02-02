Your Photos
While mourners gather for Tyre Nichols’ funeral in Memphis today, people gathered in New Ulm for a protest

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Maddie Paul
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This past Friday, graphic footage was released from the Memphis police department, three weeks after five Memphis cops ruthlessly beat Nichols. He passed away three days later from his injuries.

Following his tragic death, protests and calls for police reform sweep.

The peaceful rally was organized by New Ulm resident Casey McMullen, calling on the community to stand in solidarity as they mourn the deaths of Black people at the hands of police.

”There were no words, I couldn’t watch the whole thing. And I know that I have the privilege to not watch, to not need to watch the whole video. But some people can’t look away because that’s their reality every day, and that’s why we’re out here, to show support for those people,” said McMullen.

Nichols’ funeral was held today in Memphis.

