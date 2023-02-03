Your Photos
Fatal fire in Kossuth County, IA

Kossuth County fire results in fatality
Kossuth County fire results in fatality(MGN)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURT, Iowa (KEYC) - On Feb. 2, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire on Walnut St. in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story house engulfed in flames.

The Burt Fire Department was paged and on the scene at 1:35 a.m. and requested assistance from the Algona Fire Department. The Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office, Algona EMS, Kossuth Emergency Management, Titonka Fire Department and Bancroft Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, fire personnel and law enforcement located a male subject that had escaped the residence and was in immediate need of medical attention. He was transported by Burt EMS to the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona. He was then life-flighted by Mercy Air-Med to the Iowa City Burn Unit with second-degree burns.

The male victim of the fire was able to tell first responders that a female resident was still inside the home.

Within 15 minutes of the original call, the roof had collapsed on the house, destroying the residence.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office was contacted and will assist in the investigation and recovery of the deceased female. Her remains will be transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. This incident remains under investigation.

