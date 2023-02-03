Fire destroys rural New Ulm house

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township.

Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss.

Smoke alarms were present and working. No cause has been determined. Firefighters were on scene for 4 ½ hours. No injuries were reported.

New Ulm Fire Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, Sleepy Eye Fire Department, Brown County Highway Department and the New Ulm Street Department.

