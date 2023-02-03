Harazin scores 2000th career point, LCWM wins over Cleveland

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls basketball team won their basketball game against Cleveland 67-32.

Senior point guard Olivia Harazin scored her 2000th career point becoming the leading scorer in school history for girls and boys.

The Knights are back in action Monday at home against St. Clair.

