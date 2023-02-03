Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Harazin scores 2000th career point, LCWM wins over Cleveland

The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial girls basketball team plays against Cleveland.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls basketball team won their basketball game against Cleveland 67-32.

Senior point guard Olivia Harazin scored her 2000th career point becoming the leading scorer in school history for girls and boys.

The Knights are back in action Monday at home against St. Clair.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week
La Terraza in Mankato is one restaurants operated by Las Lomas, Inc.
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies

Latest News

JWP wins 73-71.
JWP wins nail-biter over Triton
The Le Sueur-Henderson girls basketball team plays a basketball game against Mankato Loyola on...
Le Sueur-Henderson wins over Loyola
Minnesota River tops Waseca 2-1.
Minnesota River tops Waseca
The Scarlets topped Winona on Thursday.
Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona