MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jen and Stacy from The Aesthetic Loft explain common skin procedures and how you can keep your skin looking its very best.

The Aesthetic Loft offers microneedling, Botox, Diamond Glow and dermal fillers, as well as other procedures to keep your skin looking great.

You can find more information on their website.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.