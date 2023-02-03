Your Photos
A local family farm offers a CSA (community supported agriculture) subscription plan

By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You’ve likely heard of Hello Fresh and Hungry Root; meal plans you order and they’re delivered at your door. A New Ulm family farm has their own program offering locally grown produce.

Tim Guldan of Guldan Family Farm explained how the CSA program is and how you can take part in this local fresh food subscription.

You can learn more about the Guldan Family Farm and their CSA program here.

