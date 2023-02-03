Making the most of winter at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery

Your Photos
By Kelsey Barchenger and Lisa Cownie
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A new attraction can be found at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery, an outdoor ice rink is now in the middle of their beautiful grounds.

Ice skating isn’t the only outdoor activity you can enjoy at Chankaska. You can rent snowshoes and enjoy the trails behind Chankaska, or walk on the lighted trails.

If you’d rather stay indoors and enjoy the warmth, Chankaska has live music every Friday and Saturday from 6-9 p.m. For more information, you can check out Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

