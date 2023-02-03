Maverick Insider: MSU men’s hockey enters final stretch, football adds 28

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State men’s hockey team (18-9-1 overall, 13-6-1 CCHA) enters the final month of competition with match ups including St. Thomas, Bemidji State and Michigan Tech.

On this week’s edition of Maverick Insider, head coach of the No. 13 Mavericks Mike Hastings joins the program to share insight on the teams perfect stretch through the month of January and more.

Later in the show, Todd Hoffner of the Minnesota State football program joins the show to discuss the programs newest recruiting class of 28 student athletes. This year’s recruiting class features young talent from five different states including Minnesota (11), Wisconsin (7), Iowa (5), Illinois (4) and Nebraska (1).

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.