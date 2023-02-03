The Minnesota Harm Reduction Team is giving Narcan free of charge, alongside the needed training

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to the CDC, Narcan isn’t harmful to anyone. It can reverse an overdose by blocking the effects of opioids, which could save a life.

“If we get the resources and tools in our community’s hands we have a higher chance of helping save someone’s life,” said Brandy Brink, founder of Beyond Brink, “Their chance at recovery, they have to be living and breathing to be able to access that and so in this scenario, there is a life-saving drug that’s available to our community.”

The Minnesota Department of Health says the way one would carry an EpiPen for allergies, one should do the same with Narcan, in case of an emergency.

Beyond Brink will guide anyone through recovery, yet they say it also involves the support from peers, allies, family, and the community.

One of their many missions: to reduce the stigma around substance use.

“I’m a person that is in long-term recovery. It is absolutely possible and it’s actually safe to open up and talk about it,” said Brink.

The Narcan training is open to anyone interested in learning more.

You can learn more about Beyond Brink on their website. You can also call the Minnesota Harm Reduction Team at 507-384-9060.

