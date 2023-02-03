Possible city survey scam in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in St. Peter are warning the public about a potential scam.

St. Peter City Hall recently received a call from a resident about a text request he received to take part in a survey about issues important to St. Peter.

The only issue, however, was that said survey was never commissioned by the city.

The city is asking residents who receive any and all text messages for participation in a survey related to St. Peter to use caution when clicking on any link.

