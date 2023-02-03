Quick Hits: MSU rookie Simon Tassy makes debut during 8-0 January

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The No. 13 Minnesota State men’s hockey team saw its highly touted rookie debut on the ice in the month of January.

Simon Tassy, a 6-4 forward out of Montreal, P.Q., was named the BCHL’s Vern Dye Most Valuable Player in 2020-21 before sustaining an ACL tear in the postseason — delaying Tassy’s collegiate debut with the Mavericks until Jan. 20 against Lake Superior State University.

In this week’s edition of Maverick Hockey Quick Hits, Tassy shares his mindset fresh off an injury and already playing on the top line with Cade Borchardt and David Silye.

