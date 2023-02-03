Warmer, more pleasant temperatures return after arctic blast!

Today will be the last day for quite a while dealing with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills before warmer, more pleasant temperatures move in starting Saturday.

Today will start off with some cloud coverage across the area with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills lingering. Temperatures will be well below zero through the morning hours with wind chills near -30 possible. Due to these wind chill values, a wind chill advisory will remain in effect until 9 am today. As we make our way through the day today, temperatures will slowly rise per usual; however, they will not be dropping through the overnight hours. Instead, temperatures will continue to slowly rise through the overnight hours into Saturday morning. As of right now, temperatures are projected to hover around 3 degrees by the afternoon hours with a breeze between 10 and 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Due to the breeze moving into the area, wind chill values will likely remain below zero all day today and even tonight. Wind chill values will not rise above zero until Saturday morning. Temperatures will reach the low-teens through the overnight hours.

Saturday will remain relatively cloudy despite much warmer temperatures moving into the area. Winds will range between 5 and 15 mph as temperatures rise into the low-30s by the afternoon hours. Skies will remain cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday temperature, wind, and cloud coverage wise. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the low-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 15 mph. Sunday night will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Monday morning.

Monday we are keeping an eye on as there is a chance for a rain/snow mix to move through the area. Right now, it seems as the rain/snow mix chance is slowly diminishing, meaning less of the area will see precipitation vs. the whole area. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. The rain/snow mix is projected to move in from the southwest through the mid to late afternoon hours and continue into the mid to late-evening hours before clearing up, leaving behind cloudy skies overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s.

Tuesday will start off with cloudy skies before becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. We will finally get both sunshine and mild temperatures to enjoy as they are projected to hover in the low-30s. Winds will be breezy throughout the day reaching up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph at times. Tuesday night will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain mostly sunny. We will get to enjoy sunshine and mild temperatures once again with highs hovering in the mid-30s despite a breeze sticking around up to 15 mph. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will start off partly cloudy before becoming mostly cloudy by the mid-afternoon hours. A breeze will stick around the area with winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s despite the increase in clouds. As clouds increase, an afternoon to evening light rain/snow mix is possible in portions of the area before temperatures slowly drop into the mid-20s by Friday morning. The rain/snow mix will likely clear out throughout the late night/overnight hours.

Friday of next week will remain mostly cloudy and breezy with temperatures hovering in the low-30s through the day. A few flurries are possible through the morning hours. Temperatures will dip into the upper-teens with cloudy skies gradually becoming partly cloudy by Saturday morning.

Next weekend is looking to be slightly cooler as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by Saturday afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout Saturday with a breeze up to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will dip into the mid-teens by Sunday morning. Sunday will remain mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible around the area as temperatures hover in the low to mid-20s. A breeze will continue in the area up to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Skies will remain rather cloudy overnight as temperatures dip into the mid-teens by Monday morning.

