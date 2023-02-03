Your Photos
Warmer weather is on the way!

By Shawn Cable
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Temperatures hit rock bottom this morning and we are now on the rebound. As our latest bitter, Arctic air mass moves east, our wind will shift to the south and much warmer air will move in. Temps will steadily rise from now through Saturday afternoon when we reach our high in the low 30s. The mild air is going to stick around, too. Temperatures will stay well above average through most of next week. We are tracking a couple of systems that could bring some rain and/or snow next week. The first system will bring light rain and light snow late Monday into Monday night. The second system will have the potential to bring some rain, freezing rain and snow late Wednesday into Thursday.

While we are slowly warming, it is still cold today. The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and a bit breezy, with temperatures slowly warming to around 5 above by late afternoon. Temps will continue to climb overnight, warming into the low teens by daybreak. Southerly wind gusts from 15 to 20 mph will keep the wind chill factor in the teens below zero overnight.

Saturday will be much better. It will be mostly cloudy, but temps will climb into the low 30s by Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs, once again, in the low 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and even warmer with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We are tracking a system that could bring some light rain and possibly a little light snow late Monday into Monday night. The best chance for precipitation will be to our east, but some light rain or snow is possible.

Temperatures will remain well above average through most of next week. We are tracking a second system that could bring rain, freezing rain and snow late Wednesday into Thursday. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in regards to where this system might track. We could see some travel impacts due to ice, but it is also possible that this system drifts further south and misses us altogether. We’re still almost a week away from this one, so stay tuned. The Weather Team will have updates as we get closer.

