City of Mankato warns people to stay off storm water ponds

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants residents to stay safe, which includes staying off storm water ponds.

Although storm water ponds have aesthetic value, they are ponds with a purpose and are designed to specifically catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before water goes into the river.

Water is continuously flowing in and out of the pond, and may include road salt and other contaminants, making the ice quality unpredictable and unsafe for any type of winter activity, such as ice fishing and skating. Storm water ponds also serve as extra flood control by providing additional capacity to hold water.

Learn more about storm water ponds and pollution prevention. If looking for places to safely enjoy outdoor winter activities, consider Mankato’s parks and trails. View a list of parks and their amenities.

For more information contact staff at 311 or 507-387-8600.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

