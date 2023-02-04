Greater Mankato United Way introduces a new committee dedicated to suicide prevention

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new committee springs from a collaboration between mental health advocate Emma Benoit and Melissa Hoffner this past summer.

Both women have a personal connection to suicide, either with loss or survival.

Now, through partnerships with United Way and the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato, about 19 members plan to bring additional mental health education and community events to the greater Mankato area.

”Talking about it is not going to cause suicide in children and adolescents- that is a complete myth. Three weeks ago when Emma was back in the area, we reached over 3,000 students with her documentary and a panel discussion. And the kids are really driving a lot of the discussions. My hope is that we can get more adults comfortable,” said Melissa Hoffner.

Members of the new United Way committee include community leaders, Mankato Mayo Clinic Health System providers, mental health advocates, and others who have a passion to spread suicide prevention.

