MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ basketball team (12-6) defeated Big 9 Conference opponent Winona 74-61 on Saturday at Mankato East High School.

The Cougars were guided by senior Peyton Stevermer who dropped 29 points, including five three-pointers, while Macy Birkholz put up 26 points with 6 triples.

