Minnesota Nice events held in St. Peter

By KEYC Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The event takes place at Veteran’s Memorial Park tonight and tomorrow afternoon. Tonight is 21 plus while Saturday offers family friendly fun.

“We have two ice rinks here and we’re going to have a bonfire and some music it’s 21 plus, so we mainly have focused on youth and family stuff in the past so we thought we should start having a few more adult events so it is adult only for this evening,” explained Kayla Campbell, Recreational Programs Supervisor, “You will have to bring your own skates and hockey equipment if you are wanting to play hockey for the adults for this evening but we will have kid sticks for tomorrow morning. We’ll bring the fun we just need you guys come show up.”

Adult and child size snowshoes are provided.

Activities include hockey, bean bags, and snowshoeing. Recreational department intern, Kale, will DJ tonight. Tomorrow’s event goes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include hot chocolate, s’mores, and music.

