Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Small refunds make a big impact on families wallets this tax season

KEYC News Now at 6 Recording
By Avery Joseph
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The IRS estimates it will process 168 million tax returns, 3 million from Minnesota alone this year. But folks may be surprised to see the difference in how much they receive, families especially.

2022 had no pandemic-related payments or credits, such as stimulus packages, and the advanced child tax credit. Tax credits are returning to 2019 levels. The child tax credit reduces its pay out to almost half, earned income tax by two-thirds, and the child and dependent care credit returns to $2,100 compared to $8,000 the previous years.

“When families prepare their taxes this year, they might see a smaller refund and that’s something that they need to be aware of, as well as new and changing policies such as 1099-K forms which would tax payments of $600 or more throughout the year from third party apps like Venmo, or Cash App. The form was supposed to come into effect, but has now been delayed to next year,” said IRS Spokesperson, Christopher Miller.

“There will be lots of surprises. I’m sure tax professionals tax preparers working on these returns are going to have to field a lot of questions and a lot of times taxpayers aren’t expecting it and so when it’s a surprise, it’s hard for people to understand,” said Brooke Forstner, tax expert with Eide Bailey.

Speaking of surprises, the deadline for filing has been extended due to a weekend and holiday. Now the new deadline is April 18th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

The pro athlete, author and now a mental health advocate shared his story with a big crowd at...
Clint Malarchuk, former NHL goalie, shared his story about life on and off the ice at MSU, Mankato
The new committee springs from a collaboration between mental health advocate Emma Benoit and...
Greater Mankato United Way introduces a new committee dedicated to suicide prevention
The event takes place at Veteran's Memorial Park Friday evening and Saturday afternoon.
Minnesota Nice events held in St. Peter
FILE PHOTO
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house