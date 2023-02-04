Small refunds make a big impact on families wallets this tax season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The IRS estimates it will process 168 million tax returns, 3 million from Minnesota alone this year. But folks may be surprised to see the difference in how much they receive, families especially.

2022 had no pandemic-related payments or credits, such as stimulus packages, and the advanced child tax credit. Tax credits are returning to 2019 levels. The child tax credit reduces its pay out to almost half, earned income tax by two-thirds, and the child and dependent care credit returns to $2,100 compared to $8,000 the previous years.

“When families prepare their taxes this year, they might see a smaller refund and that’s something that they need to be aware of, as well as new and changing policies such as 1099-K forms which would tax payments of $600 or more throughout the year from third party apps like Venmo, or Cash App. The form was supposed to come into effect, but has now been delayed to next year,” said IRS Spokesperson, Christopher Miller.

“There will be lots of surprises. I’m sure tax professionals tax preparers working on these returns are going to have to field a lot of questions and a lot of times taxpayers aren’t expecting it and so when it’s a surprise, it’s hard for people to understand,” said Brooke Forstner, tax expert with Eide Bailey.

Speaking of surprises, the deadline for filing has been extended due to a weekend and holiday. Now the new deadline is April 18th, 2023.

