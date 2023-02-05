Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

Deputies say the 2-year-old girl was being dropped off at a babysitter's house when she was struck. (KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 2-year-old girl in Houston died after deputies say she wandered into the path of a moving SUV and was struck.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a babysitter’s house about 5 p.m. Friday in Houston.

The toddler reportedly wandered into the path of a moving SUV, which rolled over her. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say the driver, who has only been identified as a 43-year-old woman, was cleaning her vehicle, while multiple children played on the concrete driveway. The driver sent the children inside and later moved the car from the concrete driveway to an earthen driveway.

As she was moving forward, deputies say she felt a bump she believed was the transition from the concrete to the earthen section. When she got out of the vehicle, she realized she had hit the toddler.

Investigators could not say whether the driver was the child’s babysitter. They say she did not appear to be impaired when the girl was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

Deputies say the 2-year-old girl was being dropped off at a babysitter's house when she was...
Investigator: Toddler struck, killed after wandering into path of moving SUV
The Minnesota State softball team plays Missouri Western at home on Feb. 4, 2023.
MSU wins over Missouri Western State
The Minnesota State Mavericks basketball team celebrates during a game against Sioux Falls at...
Mavericks rebound with win against Sioux Falls
The Minnesota State Mavericks women's basketball team plays against Sioux Falls at home on Feb....
Mavericks winning streak grows to five with win over Sioux Falls