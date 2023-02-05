Warmer this week; minor rain/snow chances

After a bitterly cold week last week, there will be plenty of melting going on this week! The first full week of February will bring above-average temperatures, with highs climbing into the mid 30s through at least Thursday. We are also keeping an eye on a couple systems that could bring relatively minor chances for precipitation throughout the upcoming week. The first system will bring light rain, light snow and a little light freezing drizzle on Monday afternoon into Monday night. Accumulation amounts will be light, but roads and surfaces could get a bit slippery as temperatures drop on Monday evening. The second system will bring areas of light snow Thursday into Friday. There could be some minor accumulation with this one. Everything will depend on how far north this storm system tracks. Stay tuned for updates. After the second system passes on Thursday night, we are looking forward to dry, slightly cooler weather as we head into next weekend.

