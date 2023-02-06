Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Blue Earth County Library to welcome bestselling author, Allen Eskens

Best-selling author Allen Eskens will be speaking at the Blue Earth County Library on Saturday,...
Best-selling author Allen Eskens will be speaking at the Blue Earth County Library on Saturday, Feb. 11.(Crow River Media)
By Stephanie Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is thrilled to welcome beloved Minnesota author, Allen Eskens, back to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Allen will discuss his path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing novels that are compelling and thought-provoking with a strong emotional core. His presentation includes a question and answer portion covering any questions the audience may have, and a book signing.

Allen Eskens is the bestselling author of The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another, The Heavens May Fall, The Deep Dark Descending, The Shadows We Hide, Nothing More Dangerous, The Stolen Hours, and Forsaken Country. He is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime), and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar® Award, Thriller Award, and Anthony Award. His books have been translated into 26 languages.

Allen has a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from Hamline University. After law school, he studied creative writing in the M.F.A. program at Minnesota State University-Mankato, as well as the Loft Literary Center and the Iowa Summer Writer’s Festival.

Allen grew up in the hills of central Missouri. He now lives with his wife, Joely, in greater Minnesota where he recently retired after practicing criminal law for 25 years.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says “Sextortion” is a growing issue in the state....
MN Dept. of Public Safety: ‘Sextortion’ is a growing issue
MnDOT says daytime lane and shoulder restrictions will be in place on the South end of St....
Lane, shoulder restrictions to begin on Hwy 169 in St. Peter
Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue...
Temporary lane closure in Mankato
Temporary lane closure in Mankato