Blue Earth County Library to welcome bestselling author, Allen Eskens

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is thrilled to welcome beloved Minnesota author, Allen Eskens, back to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, February 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Allen will discuss his path to becoming a bestselling author, as well as his approach to writing novels that are compelling and thought-provoking with a strong emotional core. His presentation includes a question and answer portion covering any questions the audience may have, and a book signing.

Allen Eskens is the bestselling author of The Life We Bury, The Guise of Another, The Heavens May Fall, The Deep Dark Descending, The Shadows We Hide, Nothing More Dangerous, The Stolen Hours, and Forsaken Country. He is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime), and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar® Award, Thriller Award, and Anthony Award. His books have been translated into 26 languages.

Allen has a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from Hamline University. After law school, he studied creative writing in the M.F.A. program at Minnesota State University-Mankato, as well as the Loft Literary Center and the Iowa Summer Writer’s Festival.

Allen grew up in the hills of central Missouri. He now lives with his wife, Joely, in greater Minnesota where he recently retired after practicing criminal law for 25 years.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.