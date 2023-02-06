Bringing global experiences to Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Circle the Earth Recreational Organization is a non-profit organization in Mankato led by its founders, Dan and Marti. The group encompasses bringing ideas from around the world to the Mankato area.

The group’s first event is going to be Nordic Exposure; it’s happening on Feb. 10, 17 and 24, and it will include saunas followed by cold water exposure, a fire pit, igloos, and a northern lights light display on the sides of buildings. They’ll also have a hot chocolate and coffee bar.

Tickets for the Nordic Exposure events can be purchased here.

