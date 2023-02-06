CADA’s mission is to provide safety and support to victims of domestic and sexual violence through education, advocacy, and shelter.

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - CADA (Committee Against Domestic Abuse) is a nonprofit organization serving victims and survivors of relationship abuse and sexual violence throughout south-central Minnesota. They are based in Mankato and provide services in Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Sibley Waseca, and Watonwan Counties.

CADA offers free, confidential, and non-judgmental services to victims and survivors.

They operate four main programs: emergency safety shelter for women and children, community advocacy throughout our nine-county region, supervised parenting time and exchange centers, and education programs including prevention and offender education.

Each year, CADA provides services to between 2,000 and 3,000 individuals.

