Cathy Brennan live - work ethic is the topic of today’s discussion

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today Cathy discussed the importance of having a strong work ethic. Many definitions talk about focus and dedication. Cathy said if you want to do something you’re not familiar with, you’ll need to take the time to become educated about what it is you want to do.

Cathy talks about accountability being a priority, too. Saying, “I can’t”, is saying, ”I won’t.”

The importance of planning is also vital. We need to have a concrete plan, and how, what and when we’re going to do something.

You can learn more on Cathy’s website.

