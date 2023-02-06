Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Janitor, 72, gets accidentally locked in holding cell for 3 nights

The woman was cleaning when the inmate holding cell door shut behind her, according to the incident report. (WESH, ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By WESH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A 72-year-old janitor spent three nights without food after she ended up accidentally locked inside of an inmate holding cell at a Florida courthouse.

Libia Vargas De Dinas, 72, was recovering at the hospital after a weekend locked in the Orange County Courthouse, where she works as a janitor. She was cleaning last Friday around 9:30 p.m. when the inmate holding cell door shut behind her, according to the incident report released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Vargas De Dinas was locked in. Her janitorial cart and cell phone were outside the holding cell. It was a moment, she described, of total despair.

“It was the weekend. No one would go up to the top floor, the 23rd floor,” she said in Spanish.

Vargas De Dinas remained stuck until Monday morning. For three nights, she had no food. She drank water from a faucet above the toilet and slept on a bench.

On top of everything, Vargas De Dinas has diabetes and told officials she had not taken any insulin since before she was locked in.

She believes it was her faith that kept her alive.

“I prayed to God that he would take care of my health, body, mind, soul and spirit,” she said in Spanish. “My God, I know you are here with me.”

The Orange County government says there are no cameras in the holding cells.

“Upon hearing of the plight of the janitorial employee, Orange County has mandated that the security company walk every space within the janitorial footprint,” a government statement read.

Orange County also says the automatic door closer has been removed to ensure this does not happen again.

The sheriff’s office says deputies only patrol the courthouse during normal business hours. That weekend, several security guards with Allied Security Services patrolled the area.

Copyright 2023 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

Damage is seen after shelling in Druzhkivka, Ukraine, on Sunday.
Russian forces keep up pressure as Ukraine anniversary nears
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Annista Peck, a 3-year-old girl from Breathitt County, Kentucky, is in need of a kidney...
3-year-old Ky. girl looking for kidney donor
After a powerful earthquake, buildings were reported collapsed in a wide area extending from...
Powerful quake rocks Turkey and Syria, kills more than 1,300
Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian leaders denounce anti-gay laws