Lane, shoulder restrictions to begin on Hwy 169 in St. Peter

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Lane restrictions on Highway 169 in St. Peter are set to begin next week.

MnDOT says daytime lane and shoulder restrictions will be in place on the South end of St. Peter as part of summer construction preparation.

Starting next Monday, Feb. 13, alternating north and southbound restrictions go into effect between Highway 99 and West Pine St., Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

In the summer, crews will work on adding a second turn lane on Highway 169 southbound at the intersection of Hwy 22.

A J-turn lane will also be added at the Hwy 99 intersection.

