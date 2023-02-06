MN Dept. of Public Safety: ‘Sextortion’ is a growing issue

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota department of Public safety says “Sextortion” is a growing issue in the state.

The department has seen an increase in cases of criminals targeting children and teens.

Law enforcement defines “Sextortion” as tricking victims into sharing explicit photos then extorting them for money.

Minnesota officials addressed the growing issue at a press conference this morning.

Last year, over 3,000 minor victims were targeted in the US.

Authorities ask parents and caregivers to engage in conversations about the danger of Sextortion.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.