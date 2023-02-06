Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MN Dept. of Public Safety: ‘Sextortion’ is a growing issue

The MN Department of Public Safety says “Sextortion,” a growing issue in the state, has seen an increase in cases of criminals targeting children and teens.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota department of Public safety says “Sextortion” is a growing issue in the state.

The department has seen an increase in cases of criminals targeting children and teens.

Law enforcement defines “Sextortion” as tricking victims into sharing explicit photos then extorting them for money.

Minnesota officials addressed the growing issue at a press conference this morning.

Last year, over 3,000 minor victims were targeted in the US.

Authorities ask parents and caregivers to engage in conversations about the danger of Sextortion.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

MnDOT says daytime lane and shoulder restrictions will be in place on the South end of St....
Lane, shoulder restrictions to begin on Hwy 169 in St. Peter
Beginning at 8 a.m. today, a portion of Park Lane between Sibley Parkway and Woodland Avenue...
Temporary lane closure in Mankato
Temporary lane closure in Mankato
Lane, shoulder restrictions to begin on Hwy 169 in St. Peter