A video production company with an impressive resume, True Facade Pictures

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Ryan Sturgis is the owner of True Facade Pictures, a local video production company specializing in documentary films, non-scripted entertainment, and television.

In 2012 Ryan founded True Facade Pictures, a film/video production agency, specializing in story-based marketing and non-scripted entertainment that has earned national acclaim.

Ryan and his business partner, Michael Chalhoub, have interviewed high profile figures such as Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones, Harry Shearer, Mick Fleetwood, Elliot Easton, Clem Burke, Chad Greenway, and many others.

If you’d like to learn more about True Facade Pictures and the projects they’ve worked on, you can visit their website.

