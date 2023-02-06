Warmer temps, windy conditions, minor precipitation chances this week

Temperatures will be much warmer this week compared to last week despite an increase in winds and precipitation chances this week.

Today will start off on the chilly side due to a breeze already in the area with increasing clouds on the way. We may see some sunshine through the mid to late morning hours before clouds take over by the early afternoon hours ahead of our next round of precipitation. Rain mixed with a little bit of snow is projected to move into the area around 2 pm this afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s through the afternoon hours; however, winds will be relatively strong up to 25 mph with gusts ranging between 30 and 35 mph. This means that due to the wind chill, some light snow may be mixed with the rain through the afternoon hours. Areas north of Mankato, closer to south-central Minnesota may see more snow than rain due to slightly cooler temperatures this afternoon in general. Wind chills will likely range from the upper-teens to the mid-20s. Winds are projected to die down a tad by the late afternoon and early evening hours, but will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. The rain/snow mix will clear out of the area between 7 pm and 8 pm this evening leaving behind cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Temperatures will slowly drop into the low to mid-20s with skies gradually becoming clear by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be quieter precipitation wise, but will remain breezy. Despite the breeze, it will feel wonderful outside with mostly sunny skies across the area with temperatures rising into the mid-30s. Winds will hover between 10 and 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the low-20s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will remain rather quiet with a light breeze sticking around the area. Temperatures will rise into the mid-30s by the afternoon hours with sunshine and winds up to 15 mph mixed in. Temperatures will drop into the mid-20s with skies gradually becoming mostly cloudy by early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be on the cloudy side with scattered snow possible and winds becoming stronger once again. Temperatures will rise into the low-30s by the afternoon hours with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible. Snow chances throughout Thursday will be very scattered and light across portions of the area. Totals as of right now are looking to remain light due to how scattered the snow showers will be. Some areas may not even see snow throughout the day. Areas that do see some snow, regardless of how light it may be, some blowing snow and reduced visibility will be expected. Snow will linger into the late night hours before clearing out before Friday morning as temperatures dip into the mid-teens.

Friday will start off mostly cloudy before becoming mostly sunny by the late morning and early afternoon hours. Winds will remain breezy up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Temperatures will hover in the mid-20s through the afternoon hours with sunshine mixed in. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures dip into the upper-single-digits by Saturday morning.

This coming weekend will be more mild temperature wise with a breeze sticking around throughout Saturday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with winds up to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph mixed in. Temperatures will hover in the low-30s across the area with sunshine sticking around. Skies will gradually become partly cloudy as temperatures dip int to he mid-20s by Sunday morning. Sunday will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s as winds reach up to 15 mph. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy as temperatures dip into the mid-20s by next Monday morning.

Early next week is looking at remain mild temperature wise with breezy conditions sticking around the area. Skies will primarily be mostly cloudy for the first half of the week with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s while winds range between 10 and 20 mph with gusts ranging between 20 and 30 mph. We are also watching a chance for another rain/snow mix to snow potential next Tuesday night into Wednesday. Precipitation type will be solely dependent on what temperatures do through Tuesday night, Wednesday morning, and Wednesday afternoon.

