Much warmer this week; minor rain/snow chances

After a bitterly cold week last week, there will be plenty of melting going on this week! The first full week of February will bring above-average temperatures, with highs climbing into the mid 30s through at least Thursday. We are also keeping an eye on a couple systems that could bring relatively minor chances for precipitation throughout the upcoming week. The first system will bring light rain, light snow and a little light freezing drizzle through this evening. Accumulation amounts will be light, but roads and surfaces could get a bit slippery as temperatures drop on Monday evening, especially north and east of the Mankato area. The second system will bring areas of light snow on Thursday. After the second system passes on Thursday night, we are looking forward to more dry, warmer than average weather as we head into next weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy and windy with scattered light rain possible. High temps will reach the mid to upper 30s. A rain/snow mix is possible northeast of the Mankato area, toward the Twin Cities Metro area, as temperatures cool this evening. Precipitation amounts will be relatively light, with just a few hundredths of an inch of rain in the Mankato area, amounts could be a bit higher to the north and east. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with temps dropping into the low 20s by daybreak.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid 30s. Our second system of the week will move across the central US on Thursday, bringing a chance of light snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Accumulation will be minor, with the best chance of an inch or more of accumulation occurring across far southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. A cold front will move across the region late Thursday and Thursday night, bringing a few more scattered snow showers followed by cooler temperatures on Friday.

We will rebound fairly quickly by the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs returning to the 30s.

