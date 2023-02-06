Your Photos
A whole new take on learning, a sensory library

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cultivate Mankato provides opportunities for children to learn about the world through hands-on, reflective learning and healthy dialogue.

One of the newest projects in the works is a sensory library. In a library sensory room, you can expect to find approachable, kid-friendly play materials that kids can see, touch and explore to regulate their bodies through calming sensory experiences.

