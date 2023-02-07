Are you on pins and needles?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Although dry needling doesn’t sound appealing, it can be very beneficial. What is dry needling? The Mayo Clinic website describes it as a safe, minimally discomforting and often an effective technique for patients with certain musculoskeletal presentations.

Dry needling is not the same as acupuncture. Acupuncture is based on Eastern medicine, while dry needling is rooted in Western medicine and evaluation of pain patterns, posture, movement impairments, function and orthopedic tests. Dry needling can be used for a wide variety of musculoskeletal issues, such as shoulder, neck, heel, hip and back pain.

Dr. Mathew Hodgden, PT, Cert. DN of Bodikey Physical Therapy explains how this procedure works and who it may benefit.

