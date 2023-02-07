The Blackbird Boutique

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blackbird is an online, retail, and mobile clothing boutique. Their focus is women’s clothing and accessories; as well as home decor and gifts.

The Blackbird got their start in a 1963 Shasta Airflyte camper trailer named Birdie! After a renovation, the camper was transformed into a boutique.

In order to keep operating through the cold winter months, The Blackbird moved into a brick and mortar location in downtown Mankato, which is where it will remain.

If you’d like to know more about The Blackbird, you can visit their website.

