The Blackbird Boutique

By Lisa Cownie and Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blackbird is an online, retail, and mobile clothing boutique. Their focus is women’s clothing and accessories; as well as home decor and gifts.

The Blackbird got their start in a 1963 Shasta Airflyte camper trailer named Birdie! After a renovation, the camper was transformed into a boutique.

In order to keep operating through the cold winter months, The Blackbird moved into a brick and mortar location in downtown Mankato, which is where it will remain.

If you’d like to know more about The Blackbird, you can visit their website.

(Source: KEYC News Now)
