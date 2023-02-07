Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

LCWM wins over St. Clair

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial battles St. Clair.
By Anfernee Patterson
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls basketball team won 79-37 against St. Clair Monday night.

Senior Lauren Cooper finished as the leading scorer with 23 points. Guards Olivia Harazin and Katelin Flack finished with 17 and 15 points.

Cooper is 10 points away from her 1000th career point.

The Knights will play at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Revised
Disney revises pricing at its parks
Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first...
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
Heather Olinger is recovering after her spine was broken in two places during a hockey game...
A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a college women’s hockey game last Friday
Three Mankato juveniles overdose in three separate instances
Three juveniles overdose in Mankato
Meteorologist Shawn Cable, KEYC Weather
Winter storm will bring heavy snow this week

Latest News

The Mankato West girls basketball team plays Albert Lea at home on Feb. 6, 2023.
West wins over Albert Lea
The LCWM boys' basketball program has its sights set out on winning a state championship.
Chasing Titles: No. 4 LCWM’s senior class leading the way
LCWM wins over St. Clair
West wins over Albert Lea