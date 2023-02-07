LCWM wins over St. Clair

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights girls basketball team won 79-37 against St. Clair Monday night.

Senior Lauren Cooper finished as the leading scorer with 23 points. Guards Olivia Harazin and Katelin Flack finished with 17 and 15 points.

Cooper is 10 points away from her 1000th career point.

The Knights will play at Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons on Thursday.

