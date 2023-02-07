Mild through the weekend; light snow possible Thursday

Mild, above-average temperatures will continue through the rest of this week, the weekend and beyond. Through early next week we are only anticipating one chance of light snow and one day with temperatures that are below average. The chance of snow will come on Thursday and will actually be caused by two separate systems. The first system is a low pressure system that will move across the Midwest, bringing light snow to far southern and eastern portions of our KEYC News Now coverage area. Later Thursday, a cold front will sweep across our region, bringing yet another chance of light snow. Accumulation will be less than an inch, but could cause some problems for the commute on Thursday afternoon. That front will bring a cold, Canadian airmass that will drop temperatures back below average on Friday. The cold won’t stick around for long; temperatures will be back above average for the weekend. Long range models suggest that temperatures could climb even higher into next week. We are also watching the potential for some rain or snow by mid to late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with high temps in the low to mid 30s. Tonight will be clear, with temps dropping into the low 20s by daybreak.

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday, just slightly warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday will be the most interesting weather day of the week. We are tracking a low pressure system that will move from southwest to northeast across the central US. The best chance of snow with this system will be south and east of the Mankato area. Accumulation will be light with one to two inches possible across far southeastern Minnesota, northeastern Iowa and western Wisconsin. As that system passes to our south, a cold front will blast across our area, bringing another round of light snow late Thursday into Thursday night. Accumulation will be less than an inch, but could create issues for Thursday afternoon’s commute. In addition to the light snow, that front will bring a cold, Canadian air mass that will knock temperatures back below average on Friday.

Friday’s cold will not last long. Temperatures will quickly rebound into the 30s for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temps in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures will continue to climb into next week, with highs reaching the upper 30s to near 40 degrees by Tuesday and Wednesday. We are monitoring a potential system that could bring rain and snow to much of our region by the middle of next week. This is still over a week away, but definitely something we will be watching. Stay with us for updates as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.