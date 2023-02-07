Some smooth jazz for your Tuesday; the Hannah Bretz Jazz Quartet
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Hannah Bretz is a jazz vocalist in Saint Peter, Minnesota. Bretz is inspired by the fusion of classic jazz sounds with modern pop/electronic techniques.
The Hannah Bretz Jazz Quartet ensemble plays a wide variety of classic jazz standards that any audience will enjoy.
Sit back, relax and enjoy some jazz on your Tuesday afternoon.
