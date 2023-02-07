Tapping our way into February

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Have you ever tried tap dancing? Now is your chance! The Mankato Ballet Company is offering adult tap dancing lessons beginning in March.

Mankato Ballet Company’s mission is to nurture, encourage and challenge students to achieve their potential for artistry and self-confidence through the classical dance experience, regardless of age and experience.

If you are interested in learning tap, classes will be held on Tuesdays starting March 7 from 8 - 9 p.m.

Information on registering for classes can be found on Mankato Ballet Company’s website.

