Trees being removed for hazard prevention at Minneopa State Park

A trail in Minneopa State Park near Mankato, Minn.
A trail in Minneopa State Park near Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At Minneopa State Park, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff will remove 20 trees to prevent future hazards.

Seventeen ash trees have been marked for removal as part of this effort.

The DNR said it’s a preventative measure against Emerald Ash Borer.

The agency says there’s no infestation currently at Minneopa but it expects one in coming years as the invasive insect has been documented nearby.

Minneopa falls will be restricted as tree removal is underway as a safety precaution.

Other trees being removed are a storm-damaged red oak and two sugar maples in declining health according to the DNR.

Those trees will be replaced at a later date to be determined.

